Egypt - Prominent businessman and Shark Tank personality, Ahmed Tarek, has expanded his portfolio by acquiring the National Language Schools and Al Rowad Schools. In an interview with Daily News Egypt, Tarek confirmed the completion of the acquisition process, though the financial details remain undisclosed.

Tarek’s strategic vision includes the acquisition of two additional school chains soon. Furthermore, he has announced an ambitious plan to inject $100m into the healthcare industry over the next three years. This investment will be allocated towards both the acquisition of existing entities and the establishment of new ventures, to launch a network of a thousand medical clinics across the Arab Republic of Egypt.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Tarek is contemplating the purchase of up to a 20% stake in a company listed on the Egyptian Exchange. He underscored the significant potential he sees in the healthcare and education sectors, with a particular focus on medical tourism.

Tarek’s typical investment cycle spans approximately seven years, culminating in an exit strategy through either a sale or an initial public offering (IPO). He emphasized that his exit approach is flexible and will be tailored to the specific circumstances of each investment.

In the food industry, Tarek is actively pursuing a stake of up to 25% in Awaa for Food Industries via open market operations. His current shareholding in the company stands at 9.6%.

Additionally, Tarek has recently augmented his ownership in Arab Developers Holding Company, surpassing the 30% mark through open market purchases.

As part of his diversification strategy, Tarek is nearing the completion of a deal to acquire Egypt Xtreme Company, marking his entry into the non-banking financial sector. Post-acquisition, the company is set to serve as a hub for various non-banking financial services. Tarek plans to seek regulatory approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority to commence operations in microfinance and brokerage services.

