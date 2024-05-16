RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih noted that the UK is the second largest foreign investor in the Kingdom with approximately $16 billion in investment.



He underscored the deep-rooted Saudi-British relations during a panel session that was held on Tuesday as part of the Great Futures Initiative Conference at King Abdullah Financial District, which brought together Al-Falih and UK Minister for Business and Trade Lord Dominic Johnson.



“The investment sector relies heavily on banks and economic ventures in the financial field," Al-Falih said, indicating that the Kingdom has the fastest growing economy over the past six years.



For his part, the British minister hailed the Kingdom's achievements in expanding joint economic ventures, noting that economic cooperation between the two countries will continue for many decades to come.



He also explained that economic cooperation between the two kingdoms demonstrates the depth of relations and cooperation, as the UK is keen to participate in Saudi Arabia's development. The UK minister also commended the remarkable development in the Kingdom and the ease of access to investment in the Saudi market, citing the exceptional opportunities for British investors in Saudi Arabia.

