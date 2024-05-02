Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it has jumped five slots to be ranked top in the UAE and 40th in Asia in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2024, which has evaluated 739 universities from 31 countries/territories.

Khalifa University also jumped four places to be ranked 2nd among Arab universities mentioned in the "THE Asia University Rankings 2024".

With three colleges, including the College of Engineering and Physical Science, College of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, and College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Khalifa University remains at the forefront of providing an unparalleled research environment in the UAE.

Alongside the ASPIRE Virtual Research Institute are 12 Core Research Centres dedicated to various fields, fostering collaboration and innovation across disciplines.