Egypt - Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec is studying five new projects in Egypt, including a massive battery storage facility, a 1 GW solar power plant, green hydrogen and ammonia plants, and a project to convert one of Egypt’s largest aluminium factories to renewable energy.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog on Wednesday to discuss the proposals and the company’s progress on existing projects, according to a Cabinet statement.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker, Norwegian Ambassador to Egypt Hilde Klemetsdal, and Mohamed Amer, Scatec’s Executive Vice President for Green Hydrogen and MENA.

Madbouly affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Scatec and removing any obstacles to implementation.

Scatec already has a significant presence in Egypt’s renewable energy sector. The company built six solar power plants at the Benban Solar Park, one of the world’s largest, and is working on a 5 GW wind power project in West Sohag.

The new projects would further expand Scatec’s role in Egypt. The battery storage facility, Africa’s largest, would help store electricity from renewable sources. The two-phase solar power plant would receive financing from international institutions.

The green ammonia plant would produce 150,000 tons annually for fertilizer factories, while the Suez Canal Economic Zone-based green hydrogen plant would target exports to Europe.

Egypt aims to generate 42% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and 60% by 2040. Scatec’s projects would support these goals while creating jobs and boosting the economy.

