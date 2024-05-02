Norway’s Scatec is considering implementing five energy projects in Egypt in the coming period, as per an official statement.

The first project covers moving forward with the implementation of a 5-gigwatt (GW) wind power plant west of Sohag, with foreign direct investments of $5.7 billion.

However, the second one is concerned with the execution of a mega power storage battery manufacturing and solar power generation plant with a capacity of 1 GW. The plant will be built in two phases.

As for the third project, it involves converting one of the largest aluminum manufacturing factories in Egypt to run on renewable energy, with the aim of reducing carbon emissions significantly. This project’s first phase includes the establishment of a 1GW solar power plant.

Furthermore, Scatec is targeting setting up a green ammonia production plant in a northern governorate, with a production capacity of 150,000 tons annually.

Also, it is in talks with an international firm to build a factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) for the production of the electrolyzers’ components that generate green hydrogen .

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Scatec’s CEO Terje Pilskog.

