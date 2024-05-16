The progress of the government's work and a number of draft laws and decrees to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting were the focus of a meeting between President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani at Carthage Palace on Wednesday afternoon.

The President of the Republic stressed the need to harmonise the work of the government, according to a statement from the presidency.

He recalled that the Government is a working group chaired by the Prime Minister to assist the President of the Republic in the exercise of his executive powers as defined by the Constitution.

The Head of State also stressed the need to quickly take the measures provided for by law against any official who in any way disrupts the functioning of public institutions. "The administration is at the service of the citizens and must be purged of those who represent an extension of lobbies or any political party," he was quoted as saying in the same statement.

