(TAP) - Net assets in foreign currencies increased from 22.6 billion dinars to 24.3 billion dinars, between 2023 and 2024 (until July 18), according to the latest monetary figures and daily financial reports published by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

In value, the increase in foreign currency reserves is set to 1.6 billion dinars, going from 99 days of import on July 18, 2023, to 111 days of import, on the same date in 2024 (increase of 12 days).

As of July 10, 2024, tourism revenues reached 3 billion dinars compared to 2.8 billion dinars in 2023, on the same date, recording an increase of 193.5 million dinars (MD).

Regarding cumulative labor income (transfers made by Tunisians living abroad), they reported an increase of 143.2 MD between 2023 and 2024 (until July 10), going from 3.7 billion dinars to 3.9 billion dinars.

