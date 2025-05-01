Arab Finance: Arabia Investments Holding (AIH) shifted to consolidated net losses attributable to the holding company worth EGP 23.591 million in 2024, the financial results showed.

The negative results were compared with net profits valued at EGP 90.159 million in 2023.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.015 in 2024, against earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.058 a year earlier. The revenues increased to EGP 1.467 billion from EGP 1.408 billion.

Regarding the standalone business, the net losses after tax hit EGP 13.035 million last year, compared to net profits of EGP 85.885 million in 2023.

Non-consolidated revenues shrank to EGP 7.158 million from EGP 132.574 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).