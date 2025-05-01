Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively increased on Wednesday, with the 24-karat recording EGP 5,377.25 per gram for buying and EGP 5,405.75 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price witnessed a surge to EGP 4,929 for buying and EGP 4,955.25 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold climbed to EGP 4,705 per gram for buying and EGP 4,730 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price stood at EGP 4,032.75 per gram for buying and EGP 4,054.25 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price hit EGP 37,640 for purchasing and EGP 37,840 for selling.

As for the price of the gold ounce, it reached $3,301.85 for buying and $3,302.19 for selling.

