Arab Finance: Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development posted net profits after tax valued at EGP 152.508 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual leap of 82.27% from EGP 83.672 million, as per the unaudited financial results.

The company’s sales jumped to EGP 197.086 million in the first three months of 2025 from EGP 134.230 million during the same period of 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.13 in Q1 2025, higher than EGP 0.07 in Q1 2024.

Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development is an Egyptian joint stock company specializing in carrying out all works related to construction and real estate development projects, as well as housing and tourism projects.

