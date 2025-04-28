Arab Finance: The World Bank has raised its forecast for Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 by 0.3% to 3.8%, according to its latest semiannual MENA Economic Update.

The financial institution also maintained its projection for Egypt’s GDP growth at 4.2% for FY2025/2026.

It is also worth noting that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently raised its forecast for Egypt’s economic growth to 3.8% for the current FY2024/2025.

