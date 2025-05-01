Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday’s trading session with a positive performance, with the EGX30 rising by 0.26% to 3,2126.22 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 0.34% to 3,313.49 points.

Both the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 1.08% at 9,390.15 points and by 0.72% at 12,805.63 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 3.870 billion through the exchange of 1.769 billion shares over 99,833 transactions, while market capitalization reached EGP 2.281 trillion.

Individuals took over 75.21% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled the remaining 24.78%.

Egyptian investors controlled 86.05% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders made up 8.74% and 5.21%, respectively.

The Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 199.159 million and EGP 23.689 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 222.849 million.

