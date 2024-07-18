Counselor Ahmed Saad El-Din, First Undersecretary of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Special Committee, presented the committee’s report on the new Egyptian government’s program for fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 to FY 2026/2027, Ahram Gate reported.

Saad El-Din stated that the government’s program outlined general specifications for government initiatives and included key strategies aimed at achieving its objectives.

The committee commends the government for its comprehensive and adaptable program, designed to address current challenges and enhance national stability amid volatile regional and international conditions.

The program aims to improve Egyptians' living standards through infrastructure development, job creation, and better health and education services.

It also seeks to strengthen Egypt's regional and global role by fostering international partnerships.

The determinants of government programs differ based on political systems and the unique political, social, and economic characteristics of each country.

However, the committee highlighted certain general determinants that are essential for any effective government program, including constitutional compatibility, defining national priorities, setting a general timeframe, clarifying funding sources, and developing plans for economic and social development.

Additionally, mechanisms for monitoring the implementation of programs and policies are crucial. The committee found that these general determinants, along with key performance indicators (KPIs), are present in the proposed government program.

The committee views the key performance indicators (KPI) system as crucial for managing performance and achieving strategic goals.

It emphasizes the importance of establishing these indicators, aligning with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's commitment to providing regular performance reports on program implementation to the House of Representatives.

