Egypt Gas saw a 48.1% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profits after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, registering EGP 138.966 million from EGP 93.85 million, the firm stated on May 16th.

Meanwhile, operating revenues grew to EGP 1.319 billion in Q1 2024, versus EGP 1.013 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Established in 1983, Egypt Gas provides a wide range of services in the oil and gas field and other related fields, including natural gas distribution Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC)-based projects.

