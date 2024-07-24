Egypt has launched a new tender to import five shipments of liquified natural gas (LNG) for delivery in August and September, a government official told Asharq Business.

This move is part of the country’s endeavors to address the power cut crisis.

The official noted that Egypt will continue to launch tenders to import LNG until local production increases again.

He added that the country’s daily consumption of natural gas to generate electricity had reached a record high of 162,000 cubic meters.

Egypt’s daily production of natural gas has reached up to 4.6 billion cubic feet, while the daily domestic consumption has reached 6.2 billion cubic feet.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).