The Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) has announced modifications to the existing electricity load reduction plan, effective from May 8th until July 20th, as per a statement.

The adjusted plan will see power outages occurring between 3 pm and 7 pm daily.

This comes in line with the Ministry of Education’s directive on amending the schedule of power load reduction plan during the final exams of the academic year 2023/2024.

Previously, the reduction shedding schedule spanned from 8 am to 3 pm across the country.

