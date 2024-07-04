Egypt - Karim Badawi has been appointed as the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, succeeding Tarek El Molla, as part of the new cabinet reshuffle.

Before his appointment, Badawi served as the Regional President for Schlumberger in Egypt and the Eastern Mediterranean. In this role, he led numerous initiatives that strengthened collaboration between Schlumberger and the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum. His work focused on developing and modernizing the Egyptian petroleum sector, with the goal of transforming Egypt into a regional energy hub.

Badawi, an experienced petroleum engineer, began his professional journey at Schlumberger. He gradually advanced through various positions until he became the General Manager for Schlumberger Egypt and the Eastern Mediterranean. His strategic leadership and forward-looking vision have been instrumental in adopting the latest technologies and enhancing local capabilities within the petroleum sector.

Badawi’s career started as a field engineer from 1996 to 2000. He then served as a field service manager based in Aberdeen, Scotland, from 2001 to 2002. Subsequently, he held roles as the company’s training center manager (2002–2003), global training development manager, and recruitment manager (2003–2006). He also served as the wireline operations manager in East Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean (2006–2008) and as the operations and business systems support manager (2008–2010).

Badawi also served as the IT manager for Schlumberger Russia from 2010 to 2011, followed by the role of IT manager for Russia and Central Asia, and Vice President of Shared Services for Russia and Central Asia. He then became Vice President of Testing Services for Russia and Central Asia, General Manager for Egypt and the Eastern Mediterranean, and Digital Performance Manager for the corporation. His most recent role before becoming minister was Regional President for Schlumberger in Egypt and the Eastern Mediterranean.

