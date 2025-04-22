RIYADH: Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, discussed with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty ways to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

This came during their meeting in Riyadh Monday, Saudi News Agency (SPA) reported.

According to SPA, the meeting also explored avenues for strengthening bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

