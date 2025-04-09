Egypt, France and the European Union (EU) have signed nine financing and grant agreements worth €262.3m to implement priority projects in Egypt’s water treatment, sanitation, renewable energy, and railway sectors. The agreements were finalised during French President Emmanuel Macron’s official state visit to Egypt and the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the two countries on Monday.

Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, highlighted the agreements as a “pivotal development” in Egyptian-French relations, which extends the Egyptian-European strategic partnership.

As part of President Macron’s visit, Al-Mashat signed two agreements with the French side, in the presence of both President Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. These included a joint declaration to renew technical and financial cooperation for priority projects in Egypt, a renewal of an agreement signed on June 13, 2021. There was also a joint declaration to implement four priority projects supporting Egypt’s economic development, reflecting a shared vision between the two countries.

Al-Mashat stated that the signing of the joint declaration by both countries’ leaders to elevate relations to a strategic partnership reflected the depth and strength of the historical ties between Egypt and France. She added that it would open opportunities to expand economic, trade, and investment relations, given the regional and international importance of both nations.

The ministry will consult with French authorities to determine priority projects for cooperation, directing financing from the French Development Agency (AFD) to drive economic development in sectors of mutual interest, including sustainable infrastructure, climate change mitigation, and technological and human development, Al-Mashat noted.

She also highlighted the improved Egyptian-European relations, particularly after they were elevated to a strategic partnership last year.

The agreements include the following projects:

Regional Control Center Project in Alexandria

A concessional financing agreement for €50m from the French Development Agency (AFD) and a €10m grant from the European Union were signed for the “Regional Control Center Project in Alexandria.” The EU grant will be managed by the AFD for the benefit of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy. The project is part of the energy pillar of the “NWFE” programme.

The project seeks to provide stable, high-quality electricity supplies to Alexandria residents and modernise the electricity grid’s control facilities in one of Egypt’s most densely populated areas. It aims to support Alexandria in becoming a regional energy hub, addressing increased energy generation, rising demand, the integration of renewable energy sources, and network expansion.

New Wastewater Treatment Plant Project in East Alexandria

Financing and grant agreements were signed for the “New Wastewater Treatment Plant Project in East Alexandria”, including €68m in financing from the AFD and a €2m grant for the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities.

The project aims to improve wastewater treatment services in Alexandria, supporting new urban development projects. It will alleviate pressure on existing facilities due to population growth, serving approximately 1.5m people (300,000 cubic meters per day) after the first phase’s completion in 2032.

Robiki / 10th of Ramadan / Belbeis Railway Line Project

Financing and grant agreements were signed for the “Robiki / 10th of Ramadan / Belbeis Railway Line Project,” consisting of €70m in financing from the AFD and an €800,000 grant for the Ministry of Industry and Transport.

The project aims to enhance the competitiveness of local producers, accelerate economic growth, and create jobs by facilitating the movement of goods from dry ports to the sea, reducing transport costs and time.

Al-Gabal Al-Asfar Wastewater Treatment Plant Project

Financing and grant agreements were also signed for the third phase of the “Al-Gabal Al-Asfar Wastewater Treatment Plant Project.” The project includes €50m in financing from AFD, a €1.5m grant, and a €10m grant from the EU, managed by AFD for the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities.

This project seeks to enhance sustainable development in the water and sanitation sector by increasing the plant’s treatment capacity to meet the needs of the rising population it serves.