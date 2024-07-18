Egypt has launched an international tender to import approximately 740,000 tons of petroleum products for delivery in August, three sources familiar with the matter told Asharq Business.

This move aims to address the country’s growing energy demands and ensure a stable supply of fuel during peak consumption periods.

The tender includes 400,000 tons of diesel, 170,000 tons of gasoline, and 170,000 tons of butane.

Egypt's annual consumption stands at about 12 million tons of diesel and 6.7 million tons of gasoline.

One of the sources added thar prices of imported gasoline increased by 90% in the first five months of the year amid the increasing demand and consumption in summer.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).