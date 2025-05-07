Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil announced in a statement that the country has seen an increase in natural gas production and associated gas capture projects.

These initiatives, aimed at reducing flaring and meeting local demand, have led to the availability of large volumes of condensates, reaching approximately 160,000 barrels per day, said an Iraqi oil ministry statement on Wednesday.

Condensate, an ultra-light oil, is primarily processed at splitters to produce petrochemical feedstock naphtha or used as a diluent for heavy crude.

According to the statement, most of the condensates produced are blended with crude oil to enhance their specifications.

The increase in condensate production marks a notable step in Iraq's efforts to optimize its energy resources and reduce environmental impact through improved gas capture and utilisation.

