DUBAI - Egypt, a major wheat importer, has procured 900,000 metric tons of local wheat thus far in the harvest season that started on April 13, about 30% of its target, the supply ministry said on Monday.

Egypt aims to procure a total of 3.5 million tons of local wheat in the current 2024 season, the ministry said.

The daily procurement rate reached 120,000 tons compared with 80,000 tons in past seasons, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Michael Georgy and Louise Heavens)