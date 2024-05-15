PHOTO
Indonesia can easily achieve 8% economic growth, President-elect Prabowo Subianto told the Qatar Economic Forum on Wednesday, and he said the country is not protectionist. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by John Mair)
President-elect Prabowo Subianto told the Qatar Economic Forum on Wednesday
PHOTO
Indonesia can easily achieve 8% economic growth, President-elect Prabowo Subianto told the Qatar Economic Forum on Wednesday, and he said the country is not protectionist. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by John Mair)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.