Indonesia's economic fundamentals are strong and volatility in the stock market is common, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Tuesday.

Indonesian stocks fell as much as 7.1% on Tuesday and the rupiah slid to a two-week low against the dollar, pressured by concerns over the government's fiscal strategy and growth prospects a day before a central bank review of monetary policy.

