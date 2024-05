Sweden's central bank expects to be able to cut rates twice more in 2024 following its first policy-easing for eight years last week, the minutes of the most recent meeting showed on Wednesday.

On May 8, the Riksbank cut its key rate to 3.75% from 4.00% saying that inflation was now near target and economic activity weak, creating the conditions for easier policy. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, Terje Solsvik, Johan Ahlander and Stine Jacobsen)