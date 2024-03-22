The Swedish central bank's rate hikes and fewer global shocks helped bring inflation down to close to the 2% target at the end of last year, it said on Friday in a summary of policy from 2023.

The Account of Monetary Policy had been due to be published at 0830 GMT and was immediately withdrawn and no further information is currently available.

The Riksbank had no immediate explanation for why the report had been published early and withdrawn.

The report will be published as planned at 0830 GMT, the Riksbank said. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)