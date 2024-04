Turkey is in talks with US energy giant ExxonMobil over a multibillion-dollar deal to buy liquefied natural gas, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The country is seeking to build a "new supply portfolio" that will make it less reliant on any single partner, Turkey's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told the FT in an interview.

