Swedish Central Bank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Thursday that Swedish inflation was heading in the right direction, but that there were still risks to the outlook.

"The April outcome was another confirmation that inflation is heading in the right direction," Floden said during a speech.

"But there are still risks out there, geopolitical uncertainty," he added.

The Swedish central bank last week cut its key interest rate for the first time since 2016 and said it was likely to ease policy twice more this year amid fading inflation. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Louise Rasmussen)



