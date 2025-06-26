Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that a recent pickup in inflation created more uncertainty about the medium-term picture for price growth but he also noted signs of a slowdown in the jobs market in Britain.

"In recent months, the evidence that slack is opening up has strengthened, especially in the labour market," Bailey said in a speech at a conference held by the British Chambers of Commerce.

"But there remain uncertainties around the overall balance between supply and demand in the economy as well as the remaining inflation persistence in the system."

(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Suban Abdulla)