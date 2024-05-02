Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, is embarking on a trade mission to Southeast Asia from 5th to 10th May. The chamber will lead a delegation of local companies to Indonesia and Vietnam as part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which supports the expansion of Dubai-based businesses into priority global markets.

As part of its preparations, the chamber hosted a special briefing session for members of the delegation to discuss the agenda for the upcoming mission. Delegates will participate in a series of prearranged B2B meetings and benefit from networking opportunities with representatives of companies from Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as engaging in insightful dialogues with key public and private sector stakeholders in both countries.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Our upcoming trade mission aims to encourage local companies to capitalise on the diverse trade and investment opportunities available in Indonesia and Vietnam, which hold huge potential due to their strategic location in Asia.”

‘New Horizons’ was launched last year as part of the Dubai International Chamber’s efforts to support local companies in establishing their commercial activities in new markets. The initiative is aligned with Dubai Chambers’ strategic priority of supporting the expansion of Dubai businesses into global markets and is set to play a vital role in unlocking the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).