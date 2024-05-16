His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, arrived in Bahrain today to participate in the meeting of the Arab League Council, which is gathering at a summit level amidst its 33rd regular session scheduled to begin later in the day.

Upon arrival in Bahrain’s capital Manama, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed were greeted by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince of Bahrain and Prime Minister, who welcomed His Highness and the delegation accompanying him.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is accompanied by a high-level official delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain.