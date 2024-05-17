Riyadh: During the Arab Forum of Anti-Corruption Agencies and Financial Intelligence Units, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Commission of Integrity (FCOI) of Iraq.

The MoU was signed by the President of Nazaha, Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, on behalf of the Kingdom and by the President of the FCOI, Judge Haider Hanoun, on behalf of Iraq.



The MoU also aims to strengthen collaboration in combating transnational corruption crimes, facilitate the exchange of relevant information, and enhance the institutional capacities of both parties.