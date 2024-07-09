Kuwait's Interior and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah held talks on Monday with his Iraqi counterpart Abdulamir Al-Shammari focusing on the expansion of security cooperation between the two neighbors.

Ahead of an international gathering later this year in the Iraqi capital focusing on the fight against narcotics, the Kuwaiti interior minister said that his Iraqi counterpart had extended an invitation to him to participate in the event, said an interior ministry statement.

Greater security cooperation mainly entails the fight against human smuggling and efforts to prevent encroachment on the two countries' respective lands, added the statement.

