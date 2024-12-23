RIYADH-- Visiting Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah held on Sunday official talks with Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

A slew security topics of mutual concern, bilateral relations and how to enhance and develop them, were discussed during, a ministry statement said.

They further focused on a mechanism of coordinating reciprocal efforts to face regional and international challenges in a manner that achieves security and stability in the two sisterly countries, it added.



On the sidelines of the visit, Sheikh Fahad toured and was briefed on the state-of-the-art Riyadh Metro. Earlier in the day, Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah arrived in Riyadh, where he was received, at King Khalid International Airport, by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud and Kuwait's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah.

