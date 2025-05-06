KUWAIT: Kuwait's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) held talks on Monday with a visiting Austrian business delegation, in which opportunities to ramp up Kuwaiti investments in Vienna was the core matter discussed.

The talks with the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC), led by its president Dr. Werner Fasslabend, highlighted the growing opportunities for investment in Austria, a KCCI statement underlined, citing Vienna as the "ideal destination" for investment.

It went on to highlight the rapid progress seen in Kuwait's relations with Austria, where a spate of recent high-profile visits exchanged between both sides had helped propel ties to greater levels, it added.

The statement mentioned the meteoric advancements Kuwait has witnessed across a plethora of fields, running the gamut from healthcare and education to finance technology, all of which are integral components of Kuwait's 2035 development vision, it said.

On bilateral ties, the AACC chief agreed that relations have grown in proximity as of late, saying that Austria's "strategic location" has allowed it to morph into a technological and industrial hub, added the statement.

