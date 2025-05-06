H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday at the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The council addressed several topics related to the organisation and monitoring of government departments and entities across the emirate, and reviewed key developmental strategies aimed at raising the quality of services provided in Sharjah.

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Executive Council approved amendments to Resolution No. (12) of 2021, which pertains to the executive regulations of Law No. (6) of 2015 on human resources in Sharjah.

Under the new policy, a female employee who gives birth to a child with a medical condition or disability requiring constant care will be eligible for fully paid care leave following maternity leave. The key provisions include:

1. A medical report must be submitted from an authorised medical body.

2. The care leave will last one year with full pay after maternity leave ends.

3. The leave may be extended annually for up to three years with the relevant authority's approval and a supporting medical report.

4. Should the child’s health improve, the authority may terminate the leave based on medical recommendations.

5. Employee performance during care leave will be evaluated under the existing performance management framework.

6. If the leave exceeds three years, the case will be referred to the Higher Committee for Human Resources.

7. The care leave will be counted as part of the employee's total service.

The council also issued a resolution regarding the executive regulations of Law No. (2) of 2021 concerning human resources for military personnel in Sharjah's regulatory bodies. The regulation includes comprehensive legal articles on terminology, application frameworks, job classification, recruitment, salary structures, allowances, promotions, and other employment benefits.

It further outlines mechanisms related to internal transfers, secondments, training, educational leave, performance appraisals, job responsibilities and restrictions, end-of-service processes, and associated benefits, along with relevant annexes and templates.

The council reviewed a detailed report on the performance of district councils and plans for expansion across cities within the emirate. It also assessed various community-focused initiatives designed to strengthen social cohesion and elevate public cultural awareness through the vital role of these councils.