KUWAIT, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is eager to enhance cooperation with regional and international organizations to overcome security challenges, mainly maritime, said Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organization Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah on Sunday.

Al-Jarallah spoke to KUNA on the occasion of Kuwait's hosting of the talks of NATO and the NATO-ICI Regional Centre (NIRC) on boosting regional maritime security, with the participation of leaders of the Ministry of Interior and Defense, and military attaches of diplomatic missions in Kuwait.

Today's event is discussing maritime security, which is a key topic for Kuwait in safeguarding waterways, he said. Talks also covered some topics and common challenges of maritime issues like piracy and how to deal with them in international waters, he noted.

This center shows Kuwait's political will in collaboration with NATO, and the country's keenness on partaking in the center's activities, noted.

Kuwait is a linking partner among GCC states partaking in the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative to involve non-NATO countries in strategic talks that was signed by Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE and Bahrain in 2004, he elaborated.

Meanwhile, NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre Commodore Stathis Kyriakidis said Kuwait is one of the strategic countries of NATO in the region. NATO needs to cooperate with allies to face common regional and international challenges, he told KUNA in a similar statement.

He hoped for boosting cooperation and mutual training as part of the center's plan in Kuwait, referring that the center will receive on Monday; tomorrow, some personnel of Kuwait's Interior and Defense Ministries to speak on this regard.

For his part, Director General of Kuwait's Coast Guard General Directorate, Rear Admiral Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah said the talks focused on different operations of maritime security between the two sides. Today's open dialogue dealt with the role of the Coast Guard in combating varied types of trafficking and piracy in international waters, he told KUNA.

