KUWAIT CITY: LuLu Hypermarket, a prominent leader in the regional retail industry, has earned international acclaim for its exceptional data security measures across its global network of outlets.

Crossbow Labs, a leading cybersecurity compliance and certification authority, awarded LuLu Hypermarket the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS v4.0.1) Certification of Compliance. The certification was presented during a ceremony held at LuLu Hypermarket's regional office in Kuwait in December.

Top management representatives from both LuLu Hypermarket and Crossbow Labs attended the ceremony. LuLu Hypermarket officials expressed their delight in receiving the latest PCI DSS v4.0.1 certification. They highlighted it as a testament to their stringent security measures to safeguard customers’ payment transactions and personal data across all Kuwait outlets.

Administered by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), an independent body formed by major payment brands such as American Express, Mastercard, Visa, Discover, and JCB, PCI DSS establishes global benchmarks for securely handling credit card information. The certification sets a framework for preventing, detecting, and responding to security incidents, ensuring a safe business environment for retailers and consumers.

Given LuLu Hypermarket’s expansive operations and the increasing challenges posed by evolving cybersecurity threats, implementing a secure data protection system aligned with international standards, has been paramount. The PCI DSS certification validates these efforts and reinforces the hypermarket’s resilience against potential data breaches, safeguarding its financial stability and reputation.

This certification offers customers extra confidence in the security of their transaction details with LuLu Hypermarket. By implementing top-tier security protocols, the hypermarket reinforces trust and demonstrates its dedication to safeguarding payment card information and providing a secure shopping experience.

