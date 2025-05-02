DOHA: Mwani Qatar has announced the arrival of 235 vessels during April, reflecting a 22 percent increase compared to the same month in 2024.

In a post on its X account, Mwani Qatar said that container throughput surged by around 50 percent, to 129,596 TEUs, while general and bulk cargo handling reached 170,515 tons.

It also indicated that vehicle and equipment (RORO) handling reached 9,340 units, while livestock handling increased by 30 percent to 25,485 heads, and building and construction materials handling increased by 141 percent to 57,773 tonnes.

