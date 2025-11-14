Etihad Airways has continued its record-setting performance, achieving its strongest nine-month results in history and sustaining growth across all core business areas.

The performance highlights the airline’s growth, rising customer satisfaction, and continued efficiency improvements, it said.

Profit after tax reached AED1.7 billion ($463 million) for the first nine months of 2025, up 26 per cent compared to the same period last year, lifting the airline’s profit margin to 8 per cent, compared to 7 per cent for the same period last year.

Total revenue rose 18 per cent year-on-year to AED21.7 billion ($5.9 billion), supported by strong performance across both passenger and cargo segments. Passenger revenue increased 20 per cent year-on-year to AED18.2 billion ($4.9 billion), reflecting the airline’s increased capacity and enhanced network. Cargo revenue grew 8 per cent to AED3.2 billion ($875 million), driven by improved capacity and higher volumes (+6 per cent year-on-year).

Operating performance remained robust, with EBITDA increasing 27 per cent year-on-year to AED4.3 billion ($1.2 billion), translating to an improved EBITDA margin of 20 per cent, +1pp compared to the same period last year. Strong cash generation continued, with operating cash flow reaching nearly AED6 billion (more than $1.5 billion), an increase of more than 40 per cent compared to last year.

Etihad carried 16.1 million passengers in the first nine months of 2025 – the highest ever in its history – an 18 per cent increase year-on-year, supported by a 17 per cent rise in capacity and a higher load factor of 88 per cent (+1pp year-on-year).

Customer satisfaction continued to rise throughout 2025, with Net Promoter Scores (NPS) improving across all cabins and reaching record levels in premium. The new A321LR fleet has been particularly well received by guests, setting a new benchmark for comfort and service on narrow-body aircraft.

“Etihad’s performance this year has set a new benchmark, outpacing the market and driving nearly half of the UAE’s total passenger growth,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways. “It’s a clear validation of our strategy, the strength of our team, and the appeal of Abu Dhabi as a world-class destination. We’re expanding, elevating the guest experience, and maintaining our focus on efficiency and performance.

“I want to thank every member of our team for their contribution to these results, and our guests for their continued support. Their trust and enthusiasm inspire us to deliver extraordinary experiences every day.”

Etihad’s operating fleet reached 115 aircraft at the end of September 2025, an increase of 19 year-on-year, marking one of the busiest delivery periods in the airline’s history. During the third quarter, Etihad added nine aircraft – its first Airbus A321LR in July, followed by two more A321LRs, three Boeing 787s, two Airbus A350s and one A320 – driving a more than 20 per cent increase year-on-year in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) for the quarter. At the start of July, the airline also reached a major milestone, carrying 20 million passengers on a rolling 12-month basis for the first time in its history.

The new A321LR fleet entered service on 1 August 2025 with its inaugural flight to Phuket, bringing wide-body luxury to narrow-body operations for the first time in the region. The aircraft features private First suites, fully lie-flat Business in a 1-1 configuration, and enhanced design across all cabins, setting a new standard for comfort and service on single-aisle routes.

