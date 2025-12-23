KUWAIT - Boursa Kuwait on Monday signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Stock Exchange to enhance technical and knowledge cooperation, explore market development opportunities, and promote expertise exchange supporting innovative financial product creation.

In a press statement, Boursa Kuwait said the MoU also supports sustainable finance initiatives, reflecting ongoing efforts to deepen international presence and strengthen the Kuwaiti capital market's position as a trusted destination for regional and global investors.

Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Al-Osaimi affirmed commitment to expanding international cooperation and exchanging expertise with global financial institutions, reinforcing Boursa Kuwait's standing as an attractive, competitive regional investment destination supporting market confidence and sustainable growth.

Al-Osaimi said the partnership marks an important step toward developing financial products, supporting sustainable finance, and advancing knowledge exchange in fintech and market infrastructure, while strengthening cooperation with global exchanges to enhance competitiveness and long-term growth regionally and internationally.

For his part, The International Stock Exchange Chief Executive Officer Cees Vermaas said Boursa Kuwait ranks among the Middle East's leading markets, expressing a shared vision to cooperate on projects linking investors to opportunities in Kuwait.

The International Stock Exchange offers a growing range of financial products, is headquartered in Guernsey with presence in Dublin and London, and oversees over 4,500 listed securities with market capitalization exceeding GBP 750 billion from issuers in 35 countries.

