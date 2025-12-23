Doha, Qatar: QNB Financial Services (QNBFS), a subsidiary of QNB Group, announced the launch of retail trading in fixed-income securities on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), where QNBFS executed its first transaction in fixed-income securities for individuals.

This pioneer step makes QNBFS the first broker in Qatar to enable direct bond trading for both individual and small institutional investors on the QSE with a significantly reduced minimum investment threshold.

As a subsidiary of QNB, QNBFS will leverage QNB’s primary distributor role, mandated by QCB, to support clients in the buying and selling of QAR government securities, clients will have the ability to not only purchase QAR government securities but also to sell them at transparent, competitive prices at all times, securing an exit mechanism for retail investors. This provides confidence and flexibility for individual investors participating in the QAR sovereign debt capital market.

This step supports Qatar Central Bank’s efforts and vision to enhance the liquidity and depth of the QAR government securities.

By enabling wider access to QAR Government Securities, the program strengthens the depth of the secondary market and provides the retail client base the opportunity to benefit from the high credit ratings of the QAR government securities along with its attractive yields.

Historically, bond trading in Qatar has been accessible only to large institutions, often requiring minimum investments of up to QR50m. With this groundbreaking pioneer step, QNBFS along with QSE has opened up access to the fixed-income market by reducing the entry point to just QR100,000, allowing a broader range of investors to participate directly in listed sovereign and corporate bonds on the QSE.

This represents a major step in enhancing market diversification, investor inclusion, and overall capital-market depth in Qatar.

The move arrives at a time of sustained growth in regional debt capital markets. According to the London Stock Exchange Group, bond issuance across the Middle East and North Africa grew 20% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025, reaching $125.9bn.

Qatar’s activity reflected this momentum, with $10.97bn in bond issuances during the same period.

This rising demand for stable, income-generating investment options underscores the timeliness of QNBFS’s offering and its value to investors seeking diversified portfolios.

This major step marks a transformative moment for QNBFS and the Qatari capital market. By lowering the entry barrier, the new service enables thousands of individual and smaller institutional investors to access a vital asset class that was previously out of reach.

This development significantly broadens the range of financial products available on the Qatar Stock Exchange, supporting the State of Qatar’s strategy to enhance liquidity, deepen market sophistication, and diversify investment opportunities.

Accessibility and ease-of-entry are at the heart of the new offering. Any investor – including foreign individuals and small institutions – with a National Investment Number (NIN) in QSE, can participate in listed bond trading through QNBFS. This open-access model positions Qatar as an increasingly attractive and competitive investment hub, providing global investors with a seamless way to capture stable, low-risk returns through Qatar’s sovereign and corporate fixed-income instruments.

By facilitating transparent price discovery, improving liquidity, and expanding market participation, QNBFS continues to reinforce its leadership in the evolution of Qatar’s capital-market ecosystem. This initiative further cements its role as a financial pioneer supporting the country’s long-term economic and investment objectives.

