Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index on Monday closed higher by 85 points, or 0.79 percent, to reach 10,801.39 points.

During the session, a total of 94,8445,510 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 267,735,702.449, through 20,703 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 31 companies rise, and those of 18 companies decline, while four companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 646,084,097,910.772, compared to QAR 640,982,819,015.780 in the previous session.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).