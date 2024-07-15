RIYADH — Saudi Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Ziad Al-Attiyah, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation to prohibit all weapons of mass destruction and prevent their proliferation.



He emphasized the crucial role of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in safeguarding global peace and security.



Al-Attiyah reiterated Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation of the use of chemical weapons and toxic chemicals as weapons under any circumstances, stressing that such acts constitute flagrant violations of international law and the Chemical Weapons Convention.



Highlighting the challenges facing the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Al-Attiyah underscored the importance of leveraging all available mechanisms within the organization, including the Chemistry Center and the Scientific Advisory Council, to effectively address these challenges and ensure the Convention's implementation. He welcomed the upcoming conference in Rabat on artificial intelligence's role in enhancing the Chemical Weapons Convention's enforcement.



Regarding Syria's chemical weapons program, the ambassador expressed Saudi Arabia’s delegation's support for the organization's consultations with Syria, emphasizing the need for cooperation within a technical framework to resolve outstanding issues.



Al-Attiyah condemned the ongoing violent actions by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip and called for the immediate implementation of recent UN Security Council resolutions aimed at ceasing hostilities in Gaza.



He also welcomed Palestine's request for the Technical Secretariat to monitor developments closely, expressing confidence in the Secretariat's ability to fulfill its obligations effectively.



Al-Attiyah reiterated Saudi Arabia's support for recent decisions by friendly nations to recognize an independent State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, urging the international community to uphold the Palestinian people's legitimate rights and achieve a just and lasting peace.

