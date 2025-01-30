RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif and President of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi witnessed on Wednesday the signing of a Host Country Agreement between Saudi Arabia and INTERPOL for the establishment of its regional office for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in Saudi Arabia.



The agreement was signed by Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham Al-Faleh and INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock in a ceremony held at the Ministry of Interior headquarters in Riyadh.



The signing followed Prince Abdulaziz’s meeting with the INTERPOL president during which they reviewed the organization’s activities. They also discussed topics of mutual interest.



The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Interior Dr. Nasser Al-Dawood, Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, Minister’s Office for Studies and Research Director General Maj. Gen. Khalid Al-Arwan, Legal Affairs and International Cooperation Director General Ahmad Alissa, and Saudi INTERPOL Director General Brig. Gen. Abdulmalik Al Saqeeh

