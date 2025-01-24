Riyadh: The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) and Telegram have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance their existing cooperation in the prevention and combating of terrorism and violent extremism (Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, or PCVE).

This agreement builds on their prior collaboration to address extremist content.



The MoU, signed by Etidal Secretary General Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari and Telegram Chief Operating Officer Mike Ravdonikas, aims to create new opportunities for continued joint efforts in countering extremist and terrorist propaganda, building capacities, and launching initiatives to achieve shared objectives.



This development reflects the strong relationship and productive collaboration between the two sides, which has been consistently advancing since their initial joint cooperation announcement on February 21, 2022, and remains active to this day.