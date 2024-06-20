GENEVA — Saudi Arabia reiterated its unwavering support for Sudan in resolving its current crisis. This was announced by Saudi Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila while participating in an interactive dialogue session on the situation in Sudan held by the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.



In his speech, Bin Khothaila expressed the Kingdom’s apprehension regarding the ongoing military operations in Sudan and the resulting suffering for the people of the country. He reiterated the need to resume dialogue in order to achieve a political solution and avoid war.



The Saudi envoy emphasized the need to safeguard civilians, relief and humanitarian workers, and infrastructure. “Saudi Arabia supports a Sudanese-Sudanese political solution that respects the unity and sovereignty of Sudan and its national institutions,” he said.



Bin Khothaila also stressed that the Kingdom hosted the Jeddah talks between the two parties to the Sudanese crisis in order to stabilize the truce, reach a final ceasefire agreement, and end the crisis in a manner that preserves the sovereignty and unity of Sudan, and enables it to restore its security and stability, and march to a better future, the Saudi Press Agency reported

