Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Tuesday that cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Egypt is crucial for regional security, highlighting the importance of ongoing coordination and consultations between the two countries.

“We have a genuine desire to deepen relations and partnerships with Egypt,” Prince Faisal said during a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

The two foreign ministers met in Cairo to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

Prince Faisal said the two sides discussed several key areas of economic cooperation between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. “We have a genuine desire to deepen relations and partnerships with Egypt,” he said.

Abdelatty said that a separate meeting with Prince Faisal, as well as a broader meeting with the Saudi delegation, covered several bilateral issues, most importantly the development of relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. He stressed that efforts are underway to establish a joint Egyptian-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council, to be chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Abdelatty described the delay in a ceasefire in Gaza as a “recurring indication of the failure of the international security system.”

“Does international law have any meaning, or is it selectively applied? What is happening in Gaza shows the reality in this regard,” he said.

Abdelatty also described the situation in Gaza as a violation of human rights. “We discussed halting the Israeli aggression to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

“We commend all efforts made by Egypt to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” he added. “What we are witnessing as a humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip constitutes a war crime.”

Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia agrees with Egypt on the need to end the war in Sudan. He reiterated the importance of ongoing coordination and consultations between the two countries.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

