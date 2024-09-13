DOHA — Saudi Arabia and Qatar have signed a cooperation agreement to exchange personal data and information for security purposes.



A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has also been signed between the ministries of Interior in the two countries for cooperation in the field of scientific, training and research activities.



Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud and Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force in Qatar, held official talks at the Qatari Ministry of Interior in Doha.



Several topics of common interest were discussed, and cooperation between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop them were reviewed.

