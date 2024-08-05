BEIRUT — The Saudi Embassy in Beirut urged citizens currently in Lebanon to leave immediately, highlighting the importance of contacting the embassy in case of any emergency.



The Saudi embassy is closely monitoring the developments in southern Lebanon. It reiterated its previous call for all Saudi citizens to adhere to the travel ban to Lebanon.



Amid fears of a comprehensive war breaking out between Israel, Hezbollah, and Iran, Arab and Western countries have intensified their calls for their citizens to leave Lebanon. Some airlines have announced the suspension of their flights.



The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on its citizens not to travel to Lebanon at this time for their safety and asked those residing or present in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible.



Similarly, the US Embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens wishing to leave to book "any available ticket" and to contact the embassy if they lack the funds to return to the United States.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).